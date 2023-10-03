Some social media posts claim that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been impeached as the president of the 10th senate

Senator Akpabio, a federal lawmaker since 2015, is currently serving as the 15th president of the Nigerian Senate

The claim has been probed and it was discovered that it is not true, thus social media posts claiming otherwise should be ignored

FCT, Abuja - On Sunday, September 17, a video published on the social networking service, Facebook, claims that Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been impeached.

Akpabio is a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, south-south Nigeria, and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He assumed his present position in June 2023, taking over from Ahmad Lawan.

Godswill Akpabio remains Nigeria's senate president. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Akpabio has not been impeached

The post’s caption reads:

“Breaking: Senate President Godswill Akpabio #Impeached For Serving The Interest Of Tinubu”

The video has amassed over 171, 000 views and 1,000+ comments.

Similar claims can also be found here and here.

But is it true that Akpabio has been removed? Legit.ng checked.

As of today, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Akpabio remains Nigeria’s No.3 citizen.

On Sunday, October 1, the 60-year-old attended the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence Anniversary at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

Also at the programme were Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; and other dignitaries.

Fabricated story

We found no report on the purported impeachment in any credible media organisation.

Such a development would have made both local headlines if it were true. It is not.

Akpabio told to resign

In a related article, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio was asked to resign his position immediately.

This call was made by the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL) via a statement made available to Legit.ng. In the statement signed by the national president, Hon. Sheila Abiye Tamuno, and co-signed by ten other stakeholders, Senator Akpabio was berated for infamous gaffes during plenary sessions at the Senate.

