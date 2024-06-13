President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio have been commended on their first anniversary

A pro-democracy group under the aegis of The Natives said Akpabio’s leadership has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues

The Natives urged Nigerians, irrespective of their political interest, tribe, or religion to renew their hopes and support for the current government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A pro-democracy group under the aegis of The Natives has celebrated the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio on their first anniversary.

The Natives comprise 371 ethnic, religious, and tribal backgrounds with millions of members nationwide.

Akpabio’s leadership has spearheaded legislative initiatives Photo credit: Hon Smart Edwards

Source: UGC

The group said Tinubu and Akpabio have embarked on impact-driven and corrective leadership since they took the oath of office last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was contained in a statement released by the Supreme Leader of the Native, Hon. Smart Edwards in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 13.

Edwards said Nigeria has deepened democratic processes with more inclusiveness and greater cooperation since the current leadership of the National Assembly emerged.

The Native described Senator Akpabio as a trailblazer who has shown uncommon leadership in the last year.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of their political interest, tribe, or religion to renew their hopes and support for the current government.

"It is that spirit we celebrate today, in a man of Candour whose mentorship and passion and dedication, we salute as Natives of the Land.

"Under Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria has seen commitment to nationhood, a drive to restore the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of a people. The National Assembly under the team spirit of Godswill Akpabio/Tajudeen Abbas, one of the nation’s embodiments of teamwork, indeed the country has deepened our democratic processes with more inclusiveness and greater cooperation.

"Today, Senator Akpabio can be called our own Lee Kuan Yew, building the foundation of a modern and prosperous Nigeria via the establishment of a people’s centered parliament, swift, thorough and compassionate”.

Edward said the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues.

He listed some of the initiatives to include:

"From economic reforms to social welfare programs, each proposal reflects a commitment to substantive change, our collective bargaining power has been strengthened on the global stage with jinx breaking entry in world discuss and diplomacy.

Akpabio under fire over comments on 2027 election

Legit.ng reported that Akpabio was the center of controversy for an imminent political crisis in his home state of Akwa Ibom.

There are allegations that Akpabio is plotting to forcefully hold the political powerhouse of the state by the gullet.

According to stakeholders and professionals in Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio is alleged to have disrespected the first democratic governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah

Source: Legit.ng