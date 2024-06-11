Nigeria's foreign affairs minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has taken action on the allegations of sexual harassment within his ministry

The minister lodged an official complaint to the HOS of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, regarding the allegations levelled against the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ibrahim Lamuwa by one Simisola Ajayi

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Eche Abu-Ode, confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday and shared further details

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has formally lodged a complaint with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, regarding allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ambassador Ibrahim Lamuwa.

In a letter addressed to the HOCSF dated May 27, 2024, and sighted by the press on Tuesday, June 11, Tuggar expressed his deep concern over the serious nature of the allegation levelled against the permanent secretary by Mrs Simisola Ajayi.

As reported by The Punch, he emphasised the importance of addressing the matter urgently and thoroughly.

It read:

“I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, on allegations of sexual harassment.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.”

The letter included an attachment of the complaint received via email, and Tuggar assured the HOCSF his full cooperation in the investigation.

SaharaReporters and Daily Trust confirmed the publication on Tuesday.

“May I also assure you that I remain available to provide you with any assistance required in discharging your responsibilities,” he added.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Amb. Eche Abu-Ode, confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday.

“Yes. The complaint is true,” Abu-Ode said when asked to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

