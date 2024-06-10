The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaiero, has explained why labour cannot continue with its nationwide strike at the moment

Ajaero said NLC cannot declare strike at the moment because the figures of the minimum wage proposal are with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He disclosed that the NLC NEC will convene to discuss the new minimum wage figure once it is revealed by the president

Geneva, Switzerland - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it cannot continue with its nationwide strike over a new national minimum wage for now.

The NLC Chairman, Joe Ajaero, said the union will postpone its planned strike action pending when a final decision is taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

Ajaero says NLC cannot declare nationwide strike now

Source: Twitter

Ajaero made this known at the ongoing International Labour Conference currently ongoing in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, June 10.

He added that the Tripartite Committee’s proposal on the National Minimum Wage was awaiting Tinubu’s decision, Leadership reports.

“We cannot declare strike now because the figures are with the President.”

“During the tenure of the immediate-past President, the figure that was proposed to him was N27,000 by the tripartite committee, but he increased it to N30,000. We are hopeful that this President will do the right thing. The President had noted that the difference between N62,000 and N250,000 is a wide gulf.

According to Ajaero, the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) will thereafter convene to discuss the new figure once it is revealed, The Punch reports.

He lashed out at governors calling for the decentralization of the minimum wage.

The NLC chairman said state governors should emulate Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is paying N70,000 minimum wage

“Are their wages decentralized? Governors whose states are not contributing a dime to the national purse and who generate pitiable Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) are collecting the same amount as governors whose states are generating billions of dollars into the FAAC.

“They should decentralize their salaries and emoluments first."

