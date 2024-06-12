The Benue State National Assembly and Federal Appointees Forum praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a hero of democracy on Democracy Day

The Benue State National Assembly and Federal Appointees Forum have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recognised him as one of Nigeria’s living heroes of democracy on Democracy Day.

In a statement signed by spokesman Hon. Philip Agbese, the group praised Tinubu’s dedication to promoting economic growth, good governance, and social justice.

Tinubu promises the citizens to endure hardship for a while before the benefits come in Image: Fb/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"President Tinubu's dedication to the nation's progress is a testament to his statesmanship and vision," Agbese stated.

The Caucus highlighted Tinubu’s role in strengthening democratic values and inspiring a new generation of Nigerians to embrace democracy.

The group also commended Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), for his crucial support in implementing the President's policies.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the SGF’s selfless service and contributions to our nation’s progress," the statement read.

On this significant day, the Benue Caucus emphasised President Tinubu's efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and promote economic growth. "His leadership is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of democracy," the Caucus noted.

Senator Akume’s role in coordinating government ministries and agencies was also praised as instrumental in driving the administration’s achievements. The group expressed their continued support and loyalty to Tinubu’s administration, pledging to collaborate towards the shared vision of a prosperous and united Nigeria.

"Congratulations, Mr. President, on this well-deserved recognition as one of the living heroes of democracy in Nigeria," the statement concluded.

This recognition comes as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day, reflecting on the progress and challenges in its democratic journey and reaffirming its commitment to democratic governance and national development.

