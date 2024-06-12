June 12: Why Opposition Parties Are Major Threat to Nigeria’s Democracy, Atiku Explains
- Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why the opposition parties are the major threat to Nigeria's democracy
- The PDP presidential candidate in 2023 said opposition parties have failed to uphold the functionality of their existence
- Atiku said the opposition political parties are even more guilty for failing to organize a coalition that will retire the APC
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to Nigeria’s democracy.
Atiku said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown Nigeria into extreme hardship, poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity in the past nine years.
He stated this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku in celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
The former vice president blamed the ruling APC for “bringing forth this dawn of gloom.”
Atiku said the opposition political parties are even more guilty for failing to organize a coalition that will retire the ruling party.
“Today, the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to our democracy. The earlier they realise that the fortunes of Nigeria lies in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for our country and the people.”
He commended Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Alfred Rewane and other patriots, who fought for Nigeria’s democracy.
for said there were a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships to flush away the military and dictatorial governance to return power to the people.
June 12: Federal government announces Democracy Day activities
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government unveiled a detailed schedule for this year's Democracy Day celebrations.
The events, which include a youth conference and a grand parade at Eagle Square, aim to celebrate Nigeria's democratic journey.
Only accredited Villa correspondents would be allowed to cover the events, with further updates promised as the celebrations approach.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.