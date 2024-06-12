Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why the opposition parties are the major threat to Nigeria's democracy

The PDP presidential candidate in 2023 said opposition parties have failed to uphold the functionality of their existence

Atiku said the opposition political parties are even more guilty for failing to organize a coalition that will retire the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown Nigeria into extreme hardship, poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity in the past nine years.

Atiku blamed the ruling APC for “bringing forth this dawn of gloom.” Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He stated this in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku in celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

The former vice president blamed the ruling APC for “bringing forth this dawn of gloom.”

Atiku said the opposition political parties are even more guilty for failing to organize a coalition that will retire the ruling party.

“Today, the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to our democracy. The earlier they realise that the fortunes of Nigeria lies in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for our country and the people.”

He commended Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Alfred Rewane and other patriots, who fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

for said there were a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships to flush away the military and dictatorial governance to return power to the people.

June 12: Federal government announces Democracy Day activities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government unveiled a detailed schedule for this year's Democracy Day celebrations.

The events, which include a youth conference and a grand parade at Eagle Square, aim to celebrate Nigeria's democratic journey.

Only accredited Villa correspondents would be allowed to cover the events, with further updates promised as the celebrations approach.

Source: Legit.ng