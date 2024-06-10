Sokoto state governor Ahmed Aliyu has authorised the release of June salaries for state workers, commencing from Monday

The decision is to ensure that employees in the state can enjoy a comfortable celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival this year

The move covers state civil servants, local government employees, and pensioners

Sokoto state-Sokoto state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has authorized the disbursement of June salaries to state workers starting from Monday.

The move aims to facilitate a comfortable celebration of this year's Eid-el-Kabir for employees in the state.

Eid-el-Kabir: Sokoto Governor Approves June Salary for workers Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

The announcement was conveyed through a statement issued by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, as reported by The Punch.

Bawa clarified that the salary payments encompass state civil servants, local government employees, and pensioners within the state

The statement read:

“The payment covers state civil servants, local governments and local government education authority.

“It also includes pensioners across the state.”

The statement also extended the governor's heartfelt wishes to the entire Muslim community for a smooth and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This has however sparked reactions from Nigerians.

@teejayviruz said:

"So how will they survive the remaining 6 weeks leading to the next salary payment?"

@Tee_Classiquem1

"They are supposed to be paid bonus not salary, what happened after spending the salary on salah and its not even mid June"

@Akpomamus186428

"It is so sad to hear about government talking about paying salaries. Aren’t they supposed to pay people salaries? This should be a crime for failure to pay salaries. Governors have the guts to hold ppl salaries yet they are not arrested!"

