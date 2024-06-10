The Lagos police command has acquired hundreds of telephone lines, permanently assigned to divisional police officers (DPOs) and key officers

This initiative, announced by spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, aims to create a stable communication channel to prevent disruptions

The move was supported by the police community relations committee (PCRC) and led by Apostle Kehinde Showemimo

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos police command has announced the acquisition of hundreds of telephone lines, which will be permanently assigned to divisional police officers (DPOs) and other key officers throughout the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos police command, revealed this recently via his X handle.

Lagos police move to foster communication Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

Hundeyin stated that this initiative aims to establish a more stable channel of communication between the public and the police, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This move phases out the old era where the personal phone numbers of these strategic officers are used for official communication/assignments, resulting in a communication barrier whenever these officers are redeployed.

“With the new arrangement, numbers remain permanently attached to particular offices such that with the redeployment of the occupants of such officers, the phone numbers remain the same."

Furthermore, the police mouthpiece in Lagos noted that the commissioner of police, Adegoke Fayoade, took this step to provide improved access, quicker response times and enhanced communication for the good people of Lagos state.

Hundeyin noted that the police community relations committee (PCRC) of the Lagos state command, led by Apostle Kehinde Showemimo, supplied the desktop phones for the newly introduced phone.

Check out the full contacts below:

Read more on Nigerian police

Deputy commissioner of police collapses, dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that tragedy struck as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abubakar Mohammed Guri, the DC in the office of Compol Mopol, force headquarters, Abuja, reportedly died.

According to reports, the DCP reportedly slumped and gave up the ghost on Monday, June 3, in his office.

The late DCP who was in his uniform, collapsed on his seat in his office and was quickly taken to the clinic inside police headquarters for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng