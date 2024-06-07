18-year-old suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi, has been arrested for removing an LED road stud light on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state

The Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested a suspected vandal removing an LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge.

The 18-year-old suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi was arrested around 10:00 a.m on Friday, June 7.

Abdullahi removed 10 of the LED road stud light screwed to the road to enhance the visibility of road users.

The Lagos state government disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @followlasg.

According to the Lagos government, the police operatives on patrol caught Abdullahi red-handed around 10:00 a.m. today.

The Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi weeks ago deployed bike riders on a 24-hour security patrol in the area to monitor traffic and infrastructure on the bridge.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government commenced maintenance on the third mainland bridge for five weeks and in two phases

Motorists were also given alternative routes to follow until the completion of the rehabilitation work on the bridge

The federal controller of works for Lagos state, Olukorede Kesha, revealed that the closure of some sections of the bridge was necessary to carry out maintenance where repairs were needed.

