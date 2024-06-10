Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has criticized the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu

FCT, Abuja—Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and renowned human rights activist, has addressed the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Legit.ng recalls that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, emphasised that the case involving the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is complex and can only be adjudicated by a competent court of law.

But, speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, June 9, in Abuja, Sowore firmly asserted that Kanu's fate does not lie in the court's verdict.

Also, recall that Kanu has been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja since June 2021, when he was forcibly returned to Nigeria from Kenya.

He said:

"My exclusive position is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being held captive by the Nigerian state.

"The legal rigmaroles are designed to create an impression that his fate lies with the courts. It is a big fat lie!"

Sowore: Buhari vowed never to let Nnamdi go

Sowore referenced former President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure, noting that Buhari had sworn never to release Nnamdi Kanu.

He said:

"I think Buhari said during his time in office that he was personally not going to let Nnamdi Kanu off the hook,"

Southeastern leaders contributed to the detention

Revealing details about Kanu's further incarceration Sowore disclosed that part of the reasons why the IPOB leader is still locked up is due to the incluence of certain political bigwigs in the eastern region.

"I was privy (indirectly) to some conversation about releasing Nnamdi Kanu when Tinubu came into office.

"But some eastern politicians told him to let them do Imo elections first, as Kanu would campaign against APC if he’s released."

