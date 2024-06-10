Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Adeyanju highlighted that the Supreme Court has deemed Nnamdi Kanu's detention legally questionable due to his extraordinary rendition

Adeyanju expressed disappointment in Tinubu's administration for not adopting a different approach from Buhari's

FCT, Abuja-A prominent human rights activist and convener of concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has issued a strong message to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Adeyanju, who exclusively spoke with Legit.ng, criticized Tinubu for continuing the approach of former President Muhammadu Buhari regarding Kanu's detention.

Deji Adeyanju speaks to Tinubu about Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Getty Images

Supreme Court's stance on Kanu

Adeyanju pointed out that the Supreme Court has ruled that Nnamdi Kanu was subjected to extraordinary rendition, rendering his detention legally questionable.

He said:

"There is no reason for detaining Kanu because even the Supreme Court has ruled that what happened to him was an extraordinary rendition. You can't place something on nothing and you can't give what you don't have."

He emphasized that the federal government lacks the legal standing to prosecute Kanu due to the illegal manner in which he was brought back into the country.

He said:

"The federal government does not have the locus standing to prosecute Nnamdi Kanu because of the way he was illegally brought back into the country."

Criticism of Buhari's Approach

Adeyanju did not hold back in his criticism of former President Buhari's handling of the situation, describing it as vengeful.

He said:

"Buhari had just been vengeful. Nnamdi Kanu is a creation of Buhari and it is to show you how clueless leaders can be. They have mismanaged the insecurity situation in the southeast."

Disappointment in Tinubu's Actions

Expressing his disappointment in Tinubu's administration, Adeyanju said he had hoped the new president would take a different approach.

Adeyanju lamented:

"I thought that when Tinubu came into power, he would be smarter and let him go and allow reason to prevail in the southeast but he decided to tow the Buhari path and nothing has been achieved so far."

Insecurity and government hypocrisy

Adeyanju also highlighted the ongoing insecurity issues in the southeast and the north, criticizing the government's inconsistent actions.

His words:

"The insecurity situation in the South East has not improved, bandits in the north are having a field day but nobody is being arrested or incarcerated. So, we can see the hypocrisy in the government and by the political actors and one begins to wonder."

Aba killings: Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnamdi Kanu disown perpetrators

In another report, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, denounced the killing of security personnel by unknown armed men in the Southeast.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, made this statement while speaking to reporters after a three-hour meeting with Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

Iwuanyanwu stated that the senseless killing of security operatives by a group of "criminals" is not supported by any right-thinking Igbos, the leadership of Ohanaeze, or Nnamdi Kanu, whom he referred to as "my son."

