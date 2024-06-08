A group of South-South Muslims is urging President Bola Tinubu to remove Zainab Musa from her position at NAHCON, citing her lack of ties to the region and alleged violations of the NAHCON Act

The group claimed Musa's appointment was flawed and would give the Northeast zone an unfair advantage with three representatives in NAHCON

The south-south Muslim group also urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to intervene and help in reversing the appointment

Cross River state, South-south Nigeria—A group of concerned South-south Muslims has urged President Bola Tinubu to remove Ms Zainab Musa as the zone's representative at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), citing her lack of indigenous ties to the region.

In a letter to the President, the group reiterated its objections to Musa's appointment, stating that she is from the Northeast zone, specifically from Gombe state, and has no ties to the South-South zone through birth, naturalization, marriage, or descent.

A group of south-south Muslims wants President Tinubu to sack Ms Zainab Musa as South-South's NAHCON Representative. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

The letter made available to Legit.ng was signed by the group's representative, Abdullahi Abdulhaleem Oshone.

Zainab Musa's appointment violates NAHCON Act - Group

The group also claimed that Musa's appointment violates the NAHCON Act and that her vetting and screening process were flawed.

If Musa's appointment stands, the Northeast zone will have an unfair advantage with three representatives in NAHCON, it added in the letter.

The group has called for the President's intervention to ensure justice and fairness, threatening to pursue legal action and hold a press conference to publicize their stance.

Zainab Musa's NAHCON appointment: Senate urged to intervene

Meanwhile, the group also urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to intervene and reverse Ms Musa's NAHCON appointment.

In a letter to the Senate President, the group alleged that Ms. Musa's appointment was ratified despite her lacking indigenous ties to the region.

The group expressed concerns over the integrity and transparency of the appointment process, citing a disregard for protocol and negligence towards the interests of the South-South zone.

Also in the letter to the Senate president, they reiterated their call for Ms. Musa's immediate removal, citing violations of the NAHCON Act and apparent oversights in her vetting and screening process.

They urged the Senate president to reconsider Ms. Musa's appointment and ensure justice prevails.

Delta Muslims highlight their challenges

A former National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Federal Commissioner Alh. Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa has highlighted the significant presence of Muslims in Delta state, citing their contributions to the state's development and peaceful coexistence with their host communities.

He also noted the challenges faced by Muslims in the state, including limited representation despite their numbers.

Alh. Musa made this known when he led a delegation of Muslim leaders from Delta state to pay a courtesy visit to Hon. Mrs Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC) representing the south-south state.

