Udu, Delta state - A delegation of Muslim leaders from Delta state, led by former National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Federal Commissioner, Alh. Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Mrs Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, Federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC) representing Delta state.

Alh. Musa congratulated Hon. Brume-Ataguba on her appointment and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confirmation.

Muslim leaders from Delta state, led by Alh. Sadiq Musa, visited NPC Commissioner Blessyn Brume-Ataguba.

He expressed hope that she would bring her experience to bear and perform beyond expectations.

Muslim leader highlights challenges in Delta

The Muslim leader highlighted the significant presence of Muslims in Delta state, citing their contributions to the state's development and peaceful coexistence with their host communities.

He also noted the challenges faced by Muslims in the state, including limited representation despite their numbers.

"We (Muslims in Delta state) are about 4-5 LGAs put together irrespective of tribe. The majority of Muslims from other states and zones in the federation came to Delta state over 70 years ago. They have intermarried, intermingled and interwoven.

The Muslims, both indigenes and non-indigenes, have been living peacefully with their host community. Muslims have been contributing in all ramifications, including the electioneering process, but with our numbers, we are less rewarded after every election; many can testify to this fact,,"Alh. Musa told Legit.ng.

Delta NPC commissioner reacts

In her remarks, Hon. Brume-Ataguba thanked the delegation for their prayers and promised to work together to ensure success.

She explained the NPC's mission and vision, emphasizing the importance of data collection and record-keeping.

The commissioner also assured the Muslims of her availability and willingness to collaborate on awareness, sensitization, and advocacy initiatives.

The visit concluded with the presentation of Islamic books to Hon. Brume-Ataguba and a prayer for her protection, strength, and wisdom in carrying out her national duties.

