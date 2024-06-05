Properties valued at N11,140,000,000 and linked to the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, have been forfeited

Lagos state - Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the federal high court sitting in Lagos has ordered an interim forfeiture of properties valued at N11,140,000,000 linked to Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Aneke directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to publish the order in a newspaper, allowing any interested parties to contest the final forfeiture.

The presiding judge gave the order on Wednesday, June 5.

As reported by TheCable, the court gave the order after the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, filed a suit against Emefiele.

Oyedepo alleged that Emefiele was suspected of purchasing prime properties through proxies using proceeds from fraud.

According to the anti-graft agency, these properties are primarily located in upscale areas of Abuja.

The EFCC also identified three CBN officials — Obayemi Oluwaseun Teben, Akomolafe Adebayo, and Olubunmi Makinde — as Emefiele’s accomplices.

The anti-graft agency was ordered to publish the order in the ThisDay newspaper so that any interested party could show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made, The Punch reports.

Aneke adjourned the hearing for the motion for final forfeiture to June 21.

Emefiele to forfeit $4.7M, N830bn, mansions to Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid a series of court battles, Emefiele is set to lose some of his properties as well as his funds worth $4.7m and N830 billion to the Nigerian government.

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos division, granted the interim order on Friday following an ex-parte application by counsel to the EFCC.

Emefiele's properties forfeited to the federal government include 94 Units of an 11-floor building under Construction in Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11-floor office space in Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos etc.

