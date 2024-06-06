Barrister Olugbenga Edema, an APC chieftain, has defected to the NNPP

Edema also emerged as NNPP's gubernatorial candidate for the November 16th election in Ondo state

Edema's candidacy followed the voluntary withdrawal of the NNPP's initial candidate, Ayeni Oluwatosin

Akure, Ondo-A prominent contender within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ranks, Barrister Olugbenga Edema, has defected from the party.

Edema, however, surfaced as the candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in anticipation of the forthcoming November 16th gubernatorial election in Ondo state.

Edema leaves APC for NNPP Photo credit: @OlugbengaOEdema

Source: Twitter

Edema clinched the party's candidacy during the substitution of the gubernatorial primary held on Wednesday, June 5, in Akure, the state capital, The Cable reported.

Edema expressed confidence and proclaimed his capability to overcome the APC nominee, Lucky Ayedatiwa, along with his party.

The emergence of Edema followed the voluntary withdrawal of the party’s initial candidate, Ayeni Oluwatosin, from the electoral race.

As reported by Leadership, Oluwatosin, in his official withdrawal letter, shared with journalists on Wednesday, June 5, in Akure, cited the party's best interests as the rationale behind his decision.

He said:

“I, Ayeni, Oluwatosin Israel, a governorship candidate of NNPP for the November 16, 2024, election in Ondo State, hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, NNPP."

Furthermore, Mr. Peter Olagookun, the NNPP state chairman, verified the candidate's withdrawal, stating that Ayeni voluntarily relinquished his candidacy to pave the way for a stronger candidate representing the party's interests.

Ondo 2024: APC suspends aspirant, 4 excos over anti-party activities

In another development, the ruling APC in Ode-Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state has suspended Engr Folake Omogoroye, a female gubernatorial aspirant from the primary election held on Saturday, April 20.

This, however, made Omogoroye to be the latest aspirant to face suspension following Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo South Senatorial District.

Joining Omogoroye in suspension are four ward executives: Ayesan Tunde (Organising Secretary), Jemiken Seyi (Assistant Public Relations Officer), Adebayo Omobayo (Assistant Welfare Secretary), and Eweje Omotayo (Assistant Treasurer).

Source: Legit.ng