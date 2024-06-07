Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has terminated the services of Hon Bala Ibrahim, the caretaker chairman of Alkaleri local government council, and his deputy

Bauchi state—Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has terminated the services of Hon Bala Ibrahim, the caretaker chairman of Alkaleri local government council, along with his deputy.

The announcement was made in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, detailing the “Disengagement of Caretaker Chairman and Deputy Chairman Alkaleri Local Government Area.”

Recall that Bala swore in 20 newly appointed local government caretaker committee chairmen alongside their deputies on Wednesday, August 12, 2023, at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Bauchi, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

The governor said:

“Nobody bribed his way to be given this appointment, you all got it on merit. You were given this responsibility based on your past recognition."

The disengagement letter was forwarded to the Permanent Secretary of the Bauchi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as reported by Leadership.

The statement reads:

“The approval of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the executive governor of Bauchi State, for the disengagement of caretaker chairman and deputy chairman, Alkaleri local government area with immediate effect."

