- The announcement was made by the secretary to the state government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed
- The letter directed the permanent secretary of the Bauchi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure handing over
Bauchi state—Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has terminated the services of Hon Bala Ibrahim, the caretaker chairman of Alkaleri local government council, along with his deputy.
The announcement was made in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, detailing the “Disengagement of Caretaker Chairman and Deputy Chairman Alkaleri Local Government Area.”
Recall that Bala swore in 20 newly appointed local government caretaker committee chairmen alongside their deputies on Wednesday, August 12, 2023, at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Bauchi, the Nigerian Tribune reported.
The governor said:
“Nobody bribed his way to be given this appointment, you all got it on merit. You were given this responsibility based on your past recognition."
The disengagement letter was forwarded to the Permanent Secretary of the Bauchi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as reported by Leadership.
The statement reads:
“The approval of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the executive governor of Bauchi State, for the disengagement of caretaker chairman and deputy chairman, Alkaleri local government area with immediate effect."
4 die Heavy after heavy rain hits Bauchi state
In another report, no fewer than 4 traders died after heavy rainfall happened in Bauchi state on Sunday, June 2.
The severe rainstorms accompanied by strong winds at the IBB Square in Bauchi state, where the recently concluded northeast trade fair was held.
The storm, which began last night, claimed two lives on the spot and caused extensive damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions, along with numerous business tents within the trade fair complex.
Confirming this, SP Ahmed Wakil, the spokesman for the Bauchi police command, confirmed the incident in a statement released to journalists on Sunday.
Source: Legit.ng
