Peter Obi, on Thursday, visited the former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, in Abuja

The LP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, confirmed this development via a statement and expressed his deep condolences to Babangida

Legit.ng reports that Tijani Babangida, 50, a celebrated former Ajax FC star, suffered a severe injury in the ghastly car crash that injured his wife and led to the tragic deaths of his son and brother

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, on Thursday, June 6, paid a visit to the former Super Eagles winger Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal motor accident last month.

Peter Obi consoles ex-Super Eagles Star Tijiani Babangida after tragic accident that claimed the lives of son and brother. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that the 50-year-old former Nigerian international, who also played for Ajax football Club of Holland, broke his right leg in the accident that claimed the lives of his son and younger brother Ibrahim, who also played for Nigeria in the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning team.

Following the tragic accident, Tijiani’s wife was also seriously injured.

Obi confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page accompanied by pictures.

Speaking after visiting the injured Babangida, in Abuja, on Thursday, Obi said both Tijjani and his late brother Ibrahim, made the nation proud with their service.

The LP flagbearer tweeted:

“Today, I visited the Ex-Super Eagles star, Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal road accident last month in Kaduna. I went to condole with him on the sad loss of his son and his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida, former Under 17 World Champion, to the tragic accident.

“His wife was also injured in the unfortunate incident. I encouraged him not to be despirited by the present painful challenges but continue to rest his hope in God Almighty. One cannot question God.

“As a fan who follows the trajectory of our sports stars, I believe they deserve our care and love, having made the nation proud and made us happy by deploying their talents for the good of society.

“I was happy to know that his colleagues are in solidarity with him with the former Atlanta 96 Olympic football medalist, Emmanuel Babayero by his side. I pray God Almighty to grant him and his wife quick recovery, forgive the sins of the dead and grant them eternal rest. -PO”

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reiterated his commitment to the party.

The former governor of Anambra state made the comment while denying the report that he was planning to dump the party for the PDP.

Rumours about Obi dumping the Labour Party for the PDP went viral following his closed-door meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng