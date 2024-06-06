Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have revealed that the federal government has yet to present any new proposals

Festus Osifo, president of the TUC, updated journalists on the situation, stating that no new figures or detailed proposals have been shared

Despite an agreement to discuss higher figures, Osifo noted that the government has not followed through

FCT, Abuja-In a recent development, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have disclosed that the federal government has yet to present any new proposals regarding the minimum wage.

Legit.ng reports that this development is coming after a meeting on Thursday, June 6, held with government officials.

NLC, TUC FG yet to present anything @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Festus Osifo, president of the TUC, made this disclosure when he updated journalist on the current realities with the minimum wage, shortly after a meeting with the federal government.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We just had a meeting with the government, but there is nothing presented yet, and that's the reality of where we are.

"We could see that the Minister of Finance even left a couple of hours earlier than us. They said they are still working on the template the president mandated them to work on."

NLC, TUC differ on minimum wage

Earlier, the NLC and TUC, Federal Capital Territory chapters demanded contrasting figures for the new minimum wage, Leadership reported.

No definite figure reaches yet

Osifo emphasized that no new figures or detailed proposals have been shared.

"So, they've not presented anything yet. What we have been talking about is the principles around these issues. But the new figure or details of where we are, they have not presented anything beyond what was presented earlier.

"We have not started discussing anything about figures. It's just the principles. They have not presented anything to us, so there is no basis on which way we also move. That is where we are."

He also noted that despite signing an agreement to discuss something higher, the government has yet to follow through.

"We signed an agreement that we would present something higher, but they have not presented anything. But, as of yesterday, they said the president would work on the template within 48 hours.

"They are still working on it, and that is why they have left now to complete the work. We are hoping that by tomorrow when we meet, we will have a better deal and a better understanding of where we are."

Tension as Reps fire NLC, TUC amid minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have come under fire from the House of Representatives for misleading the public about what it called the “fake earnings” of its members.

It claimed that an effort was undertaken to damage the lawmaker’s reputation and incite public animosity toward the legislators.

It demanded that those responsible for undermining the country’s economy be held accountable, citing concerns that such actions may increase public dissatisfaction with politicians and damage the Assembly’s reputation.

Source: Legit.ng