Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerian authorities and labour leaders try to agree on a new minimum wage, Wale Edun, the minister of finance, on Thursday, June 6, said “there is no cause for alarm”.

Edun said this after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja, according to Vanguard newspaper.

He told state house correspondents that Nigerians need not worry.

The coordinating minister of the economy met with President Tinubu on Thursday, June 6 alongside Atiku Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning.

Although the economist did not disclose the agenda of the meeting with the president, it is believed that it is connected with recent discussions about a new minimum wage.

Minimum wage: Edun submits cost to Tinubu

The Punch reported that Edun submitted the projected cost implications of implementing a new national minimum wage to President Tinubu.

Edun’s submission of the cost implication follows a 48-hour timeline issued to him by President Tinubu on Tuesday, June 4, during a meeting with the government negotiation team on the new minimum wage led by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

More to come...

