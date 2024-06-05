25 students from Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court

The students between the age of 18-35 murdered a fellow student, Alex Timileyin, who allegedly stole a mobile phone

An Activist, 'Lord of Warri,' acknowledged the efforts of the Oyo state government and Police in pursuing the case

Ibadan, Oyo- 25 students from Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate court on Wednesday, June 5, for the murder of a fellow student, Alex Timileyin.

Legit.ng recalls that Timileyin was beaten to death by his peers for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

How Timileyin was killed

Furthermore, Timileyin was beaten to death inside a hostel called Shepherd Inn on the school premises by a group of students for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The students, aged between 18 and 34, have been remanded in prison until on Monday, July 8 pending trial.

He was reportedly beaten from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, until about 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

As reported by Punch, an activist from Itsekiri in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State, known as 'Lord of Warri,' disclosed the development on his X handle.

The activist, who is a relative of the deceased, had previously petitioned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, urging him to ensure those responsible for the murder are brought to justice.

In an update on X on Wednesday, June 5, 'Lord Of Warri' wrote:

"Today, June 5, 25 students were arraigned in court in connection with the tragic murder of Prince Alex Timileyin, a son of the Warri Kingdom and a student at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo. The court has remanded them in prison until July 8, pending trial."

“We appreciate the efforts of the Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Police Command in pursuing justice and ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable. We await the trial and expect that justice will be served in its entirety.”

The suspects are:

1. Kumolu Opeyemi Daniel (21)

2. Oluwole Olanshile Thompson (25)

3. Lawal Victor Tomilola (23)

4. Omolakin Oluwatomiwa Anthony (24)

5. Folorunsho Oluwakunmi (21)

6. Bolarinwa Oloruntoyinbo Victor (20)

7. Oladoye Femi Ola (34)

8. Kehinde Olasusuyi Martins (32)

9. Okorie Samuel (20)

10. Mustapha Khalid (23)

11. Mustapha Usman Segun (19)

12. Adeniran Yusuf (20)

13. Oloyede Femi (18)

14. Areye Joseph Aduragbemi (19)

15. Oyelakin Iyanuoluwatomiwa (18)

16. Olalekan Obaloluwa (20)

17. Adejumobi Emmanuel (18)

18. Daudu John Oluwaseun (18)

19. Gana Solomon (21)

20. Moses Abiola (20)

21. Tijani Hammad (21)

22. Omon-Fumen Jenkins (21)

23. Okay-Aroh Gerald (20)

24. Kolawole David (22)

25. Afesojaye Emmanuel (18)

Nigerians react

@oluksy1:

"Very happy to hear that they have been remanded. I hope they are severely punished to the fullest extent of the law."

@AdeduluE:

Human being bad meehn how can u beat someone with planks and electric wire not to talk of beating him to death jeeez.

@DaStevefoxx

"Nice 1. I graduated from Ajayi Crowther University, I was the 2nd set in university 2006 set. Am Itsekiri/urobo, when I had the news I called the University to investigate the matter. They lay stupid claim, but a true Acuite knows what truly happened. They will die in jail."

