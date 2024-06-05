Naira Abuse: Court Adjourns Cubana Chiefpriest's Hearing to June 25
- The case against Lagos nightlife boss, Cubana Chiefpriest has been adjourned by a Federal High Court
- The case was pushed further till June 25, as the court announced it on Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- Recall that the socialite was arraigned by the EFCC on April 17, 2024 over an alleged abuse of the Naira
It is no longer news that Chiefpriest has a pending court case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.
The arraignment of Cubana Chief Priest is coming days after popular crossdresser Bobrisky was convicted and sentenced for the abuse of naira.
Pasacal Okechkuw had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail of N10M. As reported by local TV Channels, the charges involved alleged spraying and tampering with the naira notes at social events, which was against the Central Bank Act 2007 provision.
Cubana Chiefpriest was said to have been caught abusing N500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when dancing at the Eko Hotel event.
The nightlife boss was said to have been spraying the naira notes for two hours, which is against the CBN Act.
Will Cubana Chiefpriest appear in court?
According to Vanguard, the case against the celebrity barman has been moved to June 25, 2024. Many have now wondered if Chiefpriest will appear in court on that date.
At the last adjourned date of May 2, defense counsel Mr. Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and had applied to settle the matter pursuant to the provisions of Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.
As a result, the court adjourned the case until Wednesday, June 5, for a settlement report.
Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts To Court Case With EFCC
Nightlife boss Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, reacted to his court case with the EFCC.
Recall that the arrest of the socialite was due to an alleged abuse of the naira while spraying at a party.
He took to his Instagram page to advise fans to steer clear of the commission as they are not to be messed with.
