An unidentified male student at Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo, Oyo state, was beaten to death by fellow students for allegedly stealing a mobile phone

According to an eyewitness, the beating, which started on the evening of May 24, continued until the morning of May 25, during which the victim's hair was also forcefully shaved

The university management confirmed the incident, stating that the students involved had been expelled and handed over to the police

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

Oyo, Oyo state - An unidentified male student of Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo, Oyo state, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of fellow students.

Legit.ng gathers that the tragic incident happened inside the Shepherd Inn hostel on the university campus.

A yet-to-be-identified male student of Ajayi Crowther University was beaten to death for allegedly stealing a mobile phone. Photo credit: @ACUOyo

Source: Twitter

Eyewitness shares details

According to an eyewitness who spoke anonymously, the deceased was accused of stealing a mobile phone.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The students also allegedly forcefully shaved the victim's hair after he was caught with the stolen phone.

The beating, according to the source, began at 6 pm on Friday, May 24, and continued until around 10 am on Saturday, May 25.

“They said they caught him with a stolen phone. They started beating him from 6pm yesterday (Friday) until he died at about 10am today (Saturday).

“The incident happened at ‘Shepherd Inn’. It’s like a lodge or a hostel now. They also shaved the hair of the guy before beating him,” The Punch quoted the source as saying.

Videos obtained by the newspaper reportedly showed the deceased rolling on the hostel floor while other students were beating him with sticks.

Ajayi Crowther varsity expelled students involved

Meanwhile, the university management confirmed the incident in a statement by spokesperson Femi Atoyebi, published by the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

The statement indicated that the students suspected of involvement in the alleged crime had been expelled and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“Contrary to what is trending, the university affirms that there is no cultism in the institution, just as the university has zero tolerance for any sort of anti-societal vices and misconduct.

“It is important to stress that the expelled students do not belong to any cult group," Atoyebi said.

Ebonyi varsity's final year student found dead in hostel

In a related development, a final-year student of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, identified as Favour Ugwuka has been found dead in her hostel.

The tragic incident happened at the Ishieke Campus of the university in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The deceased, a final-year student in the Department of English allegedly killed herself over inability to pass a course.

Source: Legit.ng