House of representative members have urged president Bola Tinubu to fix Nigeria's living wage, not minimum wage

The rep members also expressed dissatisfaction with the nationwide strike declared by NLC, and TUC

The reps members called on the NERC to begin a downward review of the country's electricity tariff

FCT, Abuja-Member of the House of Representatives have called on the federal government to shift its labour negotiations from fixing the country's minimum wage to establishing a realistic living wage.

The rep members noted that if the living wage to reflect current market realities, is fixed, rather than the minimum wage, the country would most likely recover from its current state.

Rep members advise Tinubu to ix living wage, not minimum wage Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV the motion was introduced during a session at the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 5.

Calls for swift minimum wage amendment

The minority leader, Kingsley Chinda urged his colleagues to swiftly amend the minimum wage bill, comparing it to the rapid amendment of the national anthem.

He added that if president Bola Tinubu refused to assent to it, the National Assembly should override his decision.

Reps condemn NLC's strike action

The lawmakers also condemned the Labour Congress members for shutting down the national grid during their nationwide industrial strike on Monday.

Legit,ng recalls that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) plunged the country into hours of darkness as they protested the N60,000 offer from the Federal Government.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu highlighted the trade dispute act, which prohibits labour unions from shutting down specific sectors during industrial actions.

Ndidi Mbah, spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in a state said:

"Operators of the national grid were forcibly removed and beaten by the aggrieved union members before they turned off the grid in protest."

In response to the situation, after the strike was called off on Tuesday, June 4, lawmakers criticized the labour unions for going too far by shutting down the national grid, alleging that lives were lost as a result.

NERC urged to review electricity tariff

The lawmakers also urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to conduct a downward review of the electricity tariff.

NLC, TUC suspend strike over minimum wage

In a related development, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the ongoing nationwide strike after one day of crippling the economy following the federal government's proposed N60,000 minimum wage offer.

The TUC president, Festus Osifo, confirmed this development on Tuesday, June 4.

Legit.ng recalls that both unions crippled economic and government activities on Monday, June 4, to register their grievances over the hike in electricity tariff and lack of consensus on a new minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng