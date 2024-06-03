A Nigerian lady has spoken up against the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress over their strike action

The lady said that the strike action is affecting the masses and noted that NLC and TUC should channel their anger to the government

She said it is lamentable that the national electricity grid has been shut and flights cancelled due to the strike action

A Nigerian lady is not happy about the ongoing strike action declared by the NLC and the TUC.

The lady said the strike does not make sense as it would merely make the masses suffer needlessly.

The lady said the NLC strike is making the masses suffer. Photo credit: Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov and NLC. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

According to her, the strike action over minimum wage would punish the citizens instead of the government.

In a post on X, the lady, Amina M. Abdulahi, said the NLC and the TUC should have confronted the government instead of striking.

She said shutting down the national grid and disrupting flight operations would affect the masses.

Her words:

"It doesn’t even make sense that the National Grid has been shut down and flights cancelled. If you are truly fighting for the masses, why not go to Aso Rock? Why punish the citizens you claim you’re fighting for? Again, it doesn’t make sense."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady condemns NLC/TUC strike action

@of_wordss said:

"I think it makes sense...now the message is loud and clear. If this pulls through, it'll end up benefitting the masses."

@Abdulrazzaaq__ said:

"The people working in National grid are parts of NLC. Let the government listen to labour and they will not shut down anything."

@Tehila_O said:

"The national grid has been collapsing in recent times, even when there was no strike. It's not the NLC that's punishing the masses but the government."

President Tinubu reacts to strike action by labour

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has sent a strong message to Nigerian workers following the commencement of the NLC, TUC indefinite strike.

Speaking on behalf of the federal government, AGF Lateef Fagbemi warned workers against joining the industrial action.

Fagbemi in a statement issued on Sunday, June 2, disclosed what would happen to workers who abandon their duties.

Source: Legit.ng