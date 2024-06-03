The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the shutting down of the national grid by the labour

Onanuga said organised labour should be thankful that Nigeria is not under a military regime but civilian rule

The presidential aide said labour overstepped their bounds, describing their action as extreme, adding that joining the strike should be voluntary

FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the organized labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid.

Onanuga said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) should be thankful that Nigeria is not under a military regime.

He stated this while reacting to the complete shutdown of Nigeria’s power grid by labour unions due to the ongoing minimum wage strike.

The presidential aide said labour should see themselves as a partner with the Federal Government, not as an adversary.

He stated this while speaking during an interview with TVC News on Monday, June 3, The Punch reports.

Onanuga pleaded with labour unions to be more responsible in their actions, stating that they should be thankful that democracy allows for freedom of expression.

He accused labour of asking for an unrealistic minimum wage.

“Labour should be thankful to God that we are not in a military regime. We are in a civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.

“I think that labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid. At a time when we are complaining about the lack of power, I think that act is extreme. You’re not supposed to shut down the airports on everyone else. Joining the strike should be voluntary.”

In a post on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, Onanuga said It’s sad that Labour could go to this extreme.

He alleged that labour is harming the Nigerian people they claim to be fighting for, adding that NLC and TUC are members and supporters of the Labour Party.

