Patients at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja, have been left in distress as the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) disrupts medical services.

The industrial action, which began on Monday, is a protest against the Federal Government's proposal for a N60,000 minimum wage.

Despite the hospital's gates being open, medical personnel have largely withdrawn their services.

At the Radiology Unit, a staff member was overheard informing patients that no scans would be conducted due to the strike.

"We are not attending to patients today because of the strike," she explained to those awaiting service.

The impact of the strike has been acutely felt across various departments of the hospital. A patient at the Pharmacy Unit of the Accident and Emergency Wards, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed frustration after being denied her medication despite having already made the necessary payment.

"They collected money and refused to give us the drugs. Even the medicine too. If they knew they wouldn't attend to anyone because of the strike, why did they open?" she lamented, highlighting the confusion and inconvenience caused by the sudden cessation of services.

Doctors attend to post-natal patients

In contrast, the Post-Natal Ward and Laboratory Units appeared to be functioning, albeit with significant challenges.

Hospital staff were seen trying to attend to as many patients as possible before the anticipated arrival of Labour leaders, who were expected to enforce the strike more stringently.

The strike, initiated to protest against the Federal Government’s wage proposal, underscores the critical tensions between the government and labour unions.

The NLC and TUC have argued that the proposed N60,000 minimum wage is insufficient to meet the rising cost of living, demanding more substantial measures to support Nigerian workers.

Minimum wage: Committee's meeting postponed indefinitely

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tripartite committee's meeting on the new minimum wage was postponed indefinitely after its last meeting.

At the meeting held in Abuja, the federal government raised its proposal for the minimum wage from N57,000 to N60,000

