Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday, June 3, laid siege to the entrance and exit of the national assembly

Legit.ng reports that the entrance and exit gates of the Nigerian national assembly were blocked

Nigeria's main labour unions began an indefinite strike over the government's failure to agree on a new minimum wage and reduce electricity tariff

FCT, Abuja - The Parliamentary Staff Union of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday, June 3, shut down the national assembly (NASS), Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, this is in compliance with the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to press home demand for living wage for Nigerian workers.

The two gates of the assembly complex were shut by the union with workers and other visitors unable to gain access.

Striking workers cause blackout at national assembly

Meanwhile, electricity and water supply to the two buildings housing the senate and the house of representatives as well as other facilities in the complex have been shut down due to the strike.

At Phase I of the federal secretariat where the ministries of labour and employment, communication, Niger Delta, among others, are situated, some union leaders were seen going in and out to ensure that no staff was in the office working.

Strike: Labour shuts FCT minister’s gate

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Labour, the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) shut the main gate of the FCT Administration popularly known as the Minister’s Gate, stopping the workers from gaining entrance.

Rifkatu Lortyer, the President of JUAC, vowed that the action would continue until Nigerian authorities meet their demands.

She said:

“You know it is a long-time struggle over the minimum wage and the electricity tariff that is just added to it. And till now government has reached a compromise. Since the national body NLC and TUC have declared strike, we have to enforce it”.

Strike: MURIC launches scathing attack on labour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), cautioned the NLC and TUC that the current indefinite nationwide strike “will make life unbearable for Muslims”.

MURIC, in a statement signed by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its director, obtained by Legit.ng, said the strike will negatively affect Muslims preparing for the Eid el-Kabir.

