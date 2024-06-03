An Islamic rights advocacy group, MURIC, has accused the NLC of not being considerate about the plight of Nigerian Muslims

MURIC insinuated that the NLC leadership is more interested in inflicting pain on Nigerian Muslims with its current indefinite strike

Legit.ng reports that MURIC contended that the nationwide strike is “ill-timed and a recipe for a topsy-turvy Sallah”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Iba, Lagos state - An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, June 3, cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that the current indefinite nationwide strike “will make life unbearable for Muslims”.

MURIC, in a statement signed by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its director, obtained by Legit.ng, said the strike will negatively affect Muslims preparing for the Eid el-Kabir.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola-led MURIC has argued that Nigerians are likely to be thrown into "a state of higgledy-piggledy" due to the NLC's strike. Photo credits: @Ekwulu, @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Labour strike update today

Legit.ng reports that Eid el-Kabir 2024 will come up in a fortnight.

MURIC’s statement partly reads:

“Transport fares to and fro their various destinations will skyrocket.

"Movements will be so adversely affected that the whole Sallah period will become a horrendous experience. Is that what NLC wants?”

Furthermore, MURIC slammed the labour leaders, saying “the approach of the current crop of NLC leaders is aggressive, arrogant, fascist and partisan”.

The group added:

“If we cannot speak for government, what about Nigerian Muslims whose lives your strike could turn into sheer nightmare? Is this a deliberate attempt to make life uncomfortable for Muslims? Will NLC declare strike one week to Christmas? Or is this about bringing down our Muslim-Muslim ticket? Is this part of the ‘religious war’ of ‘Yes Daddy’?”

Legit.ng reports that the NLC and TUC declared an indefinite strike, starting on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The organised labour decided to embark on industrial action after the negotiations between them and the government over the minimum wage of workers came to an impasse.

Source: Legit.ng