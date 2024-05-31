Details of the sermon of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi at the Friday prayer have emerged

Emir Sanusi II urged the people to believe that whatever happens to them is predestined by Allah

The monarch added that the people should take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly and should ask Allah for no explanation

Kano state - Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has urged the people to believe in Allah in good and bad times.

Sanusi said whoever does not accept that his/her destiny is from Allah, does not believe in Allah completely.

This was the focus of Emir Sanusi’s sermon at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano on Friday, May 31.

As reported by Daily Trust, the monarch said no one can ask God for an explanation on any issue.

“Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly. No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything.

“We were told that whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete. One should be thankful in times of good and bad situations. We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined from God and what we couldn’t have is from Him."

The monarch urged the people to observe supplications during this period as Zhul Hijja was fast approaching.

Emir Sanusi subsequently led prayers after delivering the sermon for the first time after he was reinstated as Emir of the ancient city.

