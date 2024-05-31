The Economic and Financial Crimes Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of a woman identified as Adeyinka Bilikis Gbadamosi

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, jailed Gbadamosi for six months for hawking naira notes

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke gave the convict an option of a fine of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - A woman identified as Adeyinka Bilikis Gbadamosi has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for currency racketeering.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the federal high court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, delivered the judgement on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The judge gave the woman with an option of a fine of N50,000.00 Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Gbadamosi before the court on a one-count charge bordering on currency racketeering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the anti-graft agency via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC

“That you, Adeyinka Bilikis Gbadamosi, on the 27th of April, 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, engaged in hawking the total sum of N897,900.00 (Eight Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred Naira) in N200 Naira note denomination” the count reads.

The EFCC said the offence is contrary and punishable under Section 21(4) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007.”

Gbadamosi pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to her.

An EFCC operative, Olagunju Abdul Malik, told the court that the defendant was arrested on April 27, 2024, while hawking Naira notes at 10 Degree Event Centre, Billings Way, Ikeja, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission.

Gbadamosi’s counsel, A.A. Olawipo, prayed to the court for a non-custodial sentence or the option of a fine.

Justice Aneke sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment, with an option of a fine of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira Only).

The Judge also ordered that the N897,900.00 recovered from her be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Video showing woman hawking new naira notes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed the moment a woman hawked new naira notes that many are suffering tired reactions.

In the clip, the hawker said she would charge N10,000 for every N50,000 naira note as she showed off money bundles.

Nigerians who reacted to the video stated that such a practice is the reason the country is full of corruption.

Source: Legit.ng