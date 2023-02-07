A viral video showing the moment a woman hawked new naira notes that many are suffering to get stirred reactions

In the clip, the hawker said she would charge N10,000 for every N50,000 naira notes as she showed off money bundles

Nigerians who reacted to the video stated that such a practice is the reason the country is full of corruption

As new naira notes scarcity lingers, a video shared by @zitanne_fashion has shown a woman with bundles of new notes.

The woman whose face was not shown in the video hawked the notes to make a quick profit. She told people they would have to pay N60,000 to get N50,000 of the new naira notes.

Many wondered where she was getting the notes from. Photo source: @zitanne_fashion

Woman made business from new naira notes

A man wondered how a street hawker has access to the naira notes many could not even get in the bank.

Another person who said that even the woman's price is relatively fair added that those hawking the notes are why people cannot easily get it from their banks.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Girl said:

"That one that said 'some are even selling more than that' are the kinda people you shouldn’t go shopping with. Elenu gbongbo."

user1681706691720 said:

"She suppose to be arrested. She will explain."

OHI1278 said:

"Yet bankers claim they are not involved _ if it was ATM payment will you get packets? emmmmm."

@hoyinz234 said:

"Abi o where did dey get it from o haaa oma ga o."

kezzyslink said:

"Business opportunities."

TemiMoney said:

"She even has the audacity to say how many."

Prince T said:

"Who is selling those money for them?no be Bank manager."

Munachimso said:

"One man paid 100k to collect one million."

Mathias Annys said:

"Wht Kind of country Selling the country currency for the same currency. crazy."

Source: Legit.ng