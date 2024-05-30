The Good Governance Advocates (GGA) has said the digital economy sector has been very successful in the diversification of Nigeria’s economy

GGA noted that Nigeria’s strides towards a thriving digital economy which arguably started during the Muhammadu Buhari administration were sustained, stressing that the changes have been phenomenal

The CSO stated that Nigeria is ready to lead in digital technology and is poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in the sector

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Good Governance Advocates (GGA) has applauded President Bola Tinubu for "working tirelessly" to drive Nigeria’s digital economy, fostering innovation, and bridging the digital divide.

The group also commended Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications and digital economy, and Aminu Maida for keying into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda "by developing a vibrant digital ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and creating jobs for our teeming youth".

Stakeholders say the ministry of communications has experienced significant growth under the Bola Tinubu government. Photo credits: Nigerian Communications Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Similarly, the group acknowledged the "achievements" of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) under the leadership of Maida in "regulating and developing the Nigerian telecommunications industry".

The GGA made this known on Thursday, May 30, at a press conference to assess President Tinubu’s first anniversary. The conference was attended by Legit.ng.

In his address, the convener, Mahmoud Abubakar, said:

“The Good Governance Advocates agree with the position of the Honourable minister that digital literacy means something other than that you have become a technical talent. However, it gives you the foundation to choose that you also want to participate in the digital economy.

“The steps taken in this direction are commendable and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

“The Good Governance Advocates recognises the efforts of the NCC in promoting indigenous content in the telecommunications sector. This is in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which empowers the NCC to encourage local and foreign investments in the Nigerian communications industry, introduce innovative services and practices as well as promote the participation of Nigerians in the ownership, control and management of communications companies and development of communications manufacturing and supply sectors."

