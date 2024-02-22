The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has highlighted the dangers to advanced generations

The executive vice chairman of NCC said these technologies boast more significant attacks despite having fast data speed and latency

He said that the risk management for 7G will necessitate cooperation, creativity, and a proactive approach

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the country's introduction of 5G technology boasts a broader attack surface because of its denser network infrastructure and higher number of connected devices.

The Commission made the comment stating that technology has advanced into the sixth and seventh generations (6G and 7G).

It said this at this year's telecom industry risk management conference in Lagos under the theme "Evolution and Future Risk Management in the Telecoms Industry: Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Trends."

Telecomm at the forefront of innovation

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Aminu Maida, stated that in a time of rapid technological advancement, the telecommunications industry finds itself at the forefront of innovation, influencing how people connect, communicate, and conduct business.

He stated that competent risk management is becoming more and more critical as the country navigates this changing climate, according to a TheNation report.

Maida stated that because the technology may connect multiple devices, it boasts more significant attacks despite having fast data speed and latency as essential advantages.

He said:

“Today, we stand at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where emerging technologies and trends present both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.”

“While we discuss the landscape of 5G networks, which boast of wider attack surface due to the increased number of connected devices and denser network infrastructure, it is imperative even to cast our gaze into the future.

He added:

“We are witnessing the dawn of 6G technology, the next frontier in wireless communication. With promises of even faster speeds, lower latency, and groundbreaking applications, 6G has the potential to revolutionise the way we experience connectivity.

“However, with this advancement comes the responsibility to address new risks, from cybersecurity threats to ethical considerations, ensuring that we pave the way for a secure and inclusive digital future.”

He added that the possibility of 7G technology also looms large in the distance.

Maida said it is essential to recognise that every generational leap in technical innovation brings new obstacles even as one considers the possibilities.

To secure the smooth integration of this technology into the networked world, he said the risk management for 7G will necessitate cooperation, creativity, and a proactive approach.

