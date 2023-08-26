Nigeria is now ranked 7th in global mobile phone usage, and 11th for internet spread

Nigeria accounts for 82% of all telecom customers and 29% of all internet usage in Africa

The NCC therefore, calls for more investments and collaboration to enable Nigeria to harness the potential of emerging technologies

Nigeria is ranked seventh in the world for mobile phone usage and eleventh for internet reach, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

At the "Emerging Technology Forum" for stakeholders in the telecommunications industry on Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Abuja, Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the commission, disclosed this information.

Recall that the number of approved phones in Nigeria by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had risen to 2,155 as of July 2023.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Telecommunication companies in Nigeria have started the implementation of the age restriction for mobile subscribers as required in the recent guidelines for SIM registration issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Digital Transformation on global stage

The Network Readiness Index (NRI) team's global data collection, in accordance with the EVC, showed that digital transformation was a must on a global scale in order to maximise the social and economic consequences of the digital era, Business Day reported.

Abraham Oshadami, head of Spectrum Database Management at the Commission, spoke on behalf of Danbatta and mentioned that the NRI analysed 131 economies' performance in terms of technology (infrastructure), people, governance, and effect.

An important statistic for assessing the function and effects of information and communication technology is the NRI.

According to him, Nigeria is a telecommunications powerhouse, with 82% of all telecom customers and 29% of all internet usage in the continent.

He stated:

“Our country ranks eleventh in the world for internet p*netration and seventh in mobile phone usage. The NRI team’s global data shows that digital transformation is a global imperative for maximising the social and economic effects of the digital era."

He added that despite these remarkable metrics, our Network Readiness Index ranking for 2022 indicating 109th out of 131 countries is both humbling and challenging.

For him, navigating the era of transformation, requires innovation, strategic investments, and a growth-friendly ecosystem.

In his remark, the head of new media and information system, NCC, Chidi Diugwu encouraged that we move forward and embrace the insights offered by the NRI to guide our policies, investments, and collaborate to enable us to harness the potential of emerging technologies.

