The Commissioner of Police in Kano state, Mohammed Usaini, said the command will enforce the ban on protest

Usani said joint security forces had been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order

The police boss said the command is on red alert and will not tolerate any form of security threats in the state

Kano state - The Kano state police command has promised to fully enforce Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directive on the ban of all forms of protests in the state.

The state police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said any person found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Kiyawa said armed personnel have been deployed to identified flash points in and outside the Kano metropolis

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the police operatives are poised to deal with any form of violation and other unforeseen circumstances.

“In the same vein, the Police Command has placed its fully kitted, equipped and motivated personnel on ‘red alert’ to ruthlessly deal with the situation as any form of security threats in the state would not be tolerated.”

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini has called on law-abiding people to obey Governor Yusuf’s order.

CP Usani urged them to maintain calmness and avoid any other forms of unlawful activities that may trigger violence, Leadership reports.

The police boss disclosed that joint security forces had been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the state.

