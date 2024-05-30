A top official of the Trade Union Congress has revealed that the labour union is open to dressing its 496,000 minimum wage demand down

The union head said he, however, has not seen any sign of seriousness from the federal government

He warned that if the May 31 ultimatum passes without a conclusive resolution reached, the consequences will be dire

The president of the Trade Union Congres, Festus Osifo, has shared that organised labour is open to reducing its N494,000 minimum wage demand.

He said that would only be possible if the government was serious about the negotiation, calling the FG's 60k proposal ridiculous and farcical.

Labour warns of dire consequences if May 31 deadline is not met Image: X/@NLCHeadquarters, @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The labour union reduced its initial demand from N497,000 to N494,000, saying it would stand on the latest figure until the government showed a significant sign of seriousness about listening to the grievances of the nation's workers.

He made the statement on Channels Television's May 29 special program, a day that marked the first year of President Tinubu on the rein.

He said:

"We reduced from N497,000 to N494,000, but are we going to dwell and stay there? The answer is no. It is a negotiation and a give-and-take."

Osifo warned the government that the organised labour's May 31 deadline still stands. Should the government fail to reach a conclusive resolution before the start of next month, a series of planned union actions tailored to force the government's hand will begin.

He said:

“Remember we issued an ultimatum May 1 and that ultimatum still subsists that by May 31, if the government refuses to do the needful, then we can no longer guarantee industrial peace.”

Minimum wage: PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu's proposal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), condemned the proposed N54,000 new minimum wage by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The PDP chieftain lamented that the federal government had removed all subsidy benefits that Nigerians enjoyed and proposed meagre amounts for the new minimum wage.

Source: Legit.ng