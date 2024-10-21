Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin Nikos Babii recently experienced fan love from a female fan in Enugu

A video made the rounds from BRed’s show when a female fan who was in tears went on her knees to greet Nikos

The viral clip sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them crediting Davido for Nikos’ fame

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Babii, is making headlines over the display of a female fan in Enugu.

Just recently, Nikos was in Coal City to support her brother, Adebayo Adeleke, aka BRed, at his show and the excited female fan’s reaction to seeing her was captured on video.

Netizens react to lady's display after meeting Davido's cousin Nikos Babii. Photos: @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the fan is seen on her knees as she sheds tears and expresses her love for Nikos. BRed’s sister smiles as she tries to support the kneeling fan with her hands.

See the viral video below:

Fans react to video of female fan with Nikos Babii

The video of Nikos Babii’s interaction with the female fan at BRed’s show soon sparked an online reaction. While some netizens claimed the fan did too much, others said Davido’s influence made Nikos loved. Read some of their comments below:

the.bookist.review:

“Kneeling for a fellow human being nawa o.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Niko is a breath of fresh air!!!😍😍😍.”

Forteluxurihomes:

“Loool this is so weird.”

rejae_effa:

“Imagine me doing this for another fellow human. Wild 😂”

Slimfitessential:

“Wetin be this na? Person future mama,person babe and soon be wife,person sister snd family member,person friend and enemy sef.”

kclawrence46:

“OBO just made his whole family celebrities and super stars ⭐️ what a man ❤️.”

Adorable__fit:

“Davido the king maker. Davido fans.”

charisaberry:

“I know when nikos left that place, she laughed at that girl.”

Realjoyking:

“See Person serious girlfriend.”

Faidubakery:

“Omo I can never lose my home training for a celebrity I can only admire , smile blush from afar .... Me self I am a star in my own lane.”

Hello_ladyvee_:

“See person 9 month dey do like dis for human being..sigh.”

Bodylush_hairs:

“See person babe o 😂😂😂.”

kekayo09:

“That’s so embarrassing.”

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin Nikos trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng