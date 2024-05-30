The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in Kano varsity, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, has commenced a two-week warning strike

In a statement by the union leaders, Mansur Sa'id and Yusuf Gwarzo, ASUU's chairperson and secretary, the strike was a result of poor funding

According to the union, the state government has ignored all moves to come to the negotiation table and resolve the matter

Kano - The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, has commenced a two-week warning strike.

The union had earlier complained about the institution's poor funding last November, lamenting how the state government spent billions of naira on scholarships for state indigenes to students in foreign universities.

Premium Times reported that the lecturers said the university is at risk of financial collapse after years of inadequate state government funding.

How ASUU embark on strike in Kano varsity

In a statement signed by Mansur Sa'id and Yusuf Gwarzo, the chairperson and secretary of the university chapter of ASUU, the lecturers said that their complaints about the university's poor funding have not been addressed.

The union said its resolution to embark on the strike was reached at its NEC meeting on Wednesday, May 29.

The statement reads in part:

“The congress agreed that all the issues presented to the National are still lingering and affirm their previous resolution for strike action.

“The congress also agreed to embark on a two-week warning strike, and if any strong commitment from the government, the branch will proceed to indefinite strike.”

Why Kano varsity ASUU went on strike

In November 2023, ASUU alleged that the state government ignored its request for dialogue about the university's challenges.

According to the union, its demand focused on three areas of concern: improving the condition of staff service, adequate funding, and protection of the university's autonomy and academic freedom.

