FCT, Abuja-President Bola Tinubu has openly praised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for revitalizing the nation's capital, describing him as the 'landlord of FCT.'

Speaking on Monday, May 28, at the commissioning of the southern parkway from christian centre to ring road one, a project that began 13 years ago, president Tinubu pointed out that the project is a testament to the current administration's inclusive and sustainable development.

Southern parkway project will enhance mobility

As reported by The Nation, the president said that the newly completed road, named after him by the FCT administration, would not only alleviate traffic congestion but enhance mobility and creativity for residents and visitors to the city.

He said:

"The transformative projects you see today, I learned from his remarks, could have remained abandoned for 13 years, merely scratching the surface.

"Once again, our esteemed Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, thank you for revitalizing our Federal Capital Territory.

"The completion of the Southern Parkway highlights our commitment to building a world-class capital city. We recognize that infrastructure is a catalyst for jobs, economic development, and prosperity. We believe we will achieve all of these goals."

Additionally, the president praised FCT Minister Wike for his vision and hard work noting that his efforts have brought structural and administrative changes

He said:

"The completion of the Southern Parkway highlights our commitment to building a world-class capital city.

We recognize that infrastructure is a catalyst for jobs, economic development, and prosperity. We believe we will achieve all of these goals."

Additionally, the president praised FCT Minister Wike for his vision and hard work, noting that his efforts have brought structural and administrative changes to the capital and have inspired many citizens.

Wike names Southern Parkway after Tinubu

The FCT minister noted that the current administration's arrival, coupled with unwavering support from the President, has resulted in the completion of the project, along with others that are now prepared for commissioning.

He stated that both the FCTA and FCT residents are grateful for Tinubu's support and commendable accomplishments.

He declared:

"In light of these considerations and various patriotic endeavors, the FCT Administration hereby respectfully resolves to name this significant road 'BOLA AHMED TINUBU WAY'."

Abuja Mass Transit Rail: Wike announces 2 months free ride

In another development, the FCT minister during the ongoing ministerial sectoral update marking the first year of president Tinubu's administration revealed that the Abuja Light Rail would offer free rides for two months following its commissioning on Monday, May 27.

The former Rivers state governor announced this at the Radio House in Abuja, highlighting that Tinubu would inaugurate the Metro rail project for commercial activities.

He, therefore, encouraged residents to commence using the Metro rails from May 28 to enhance commuting ease, hinting that the President might extend the complimentary train rides for up to six months.

