FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has alleged that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II fought against tyranny in Kano state but supported it in Kaduna state.

Sani stated this while reacting to the ongoing royal tussle between Sanusi and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Shehu criticizes Lamido for opposing tyránny in Kano but supporting it in Kaduna. Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Sani said Sanusi II fought against tyranny and became a victim of it but turned down to support, encourage and identify with it in neighbouring Kaduna state.

He stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, May 27.

Sani wrote:

“Lamido fought against tyranny in Kano State, became a victim of tyranny in Kano State and supported, identified with and encouraged our own tyranny in Kaduna State.”

Legit.ng recalls that the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said Allah is the best of planners in the affairs of men on earth while reacting to the reinstatement of Sanusi II, as Emir of Kano.

El-Rufai stated this in a cryptic post on Facebook on Friday, May 24.

Nigerians react

@valencia_cute5

In other words , Shehu criticizes Lamido for opposing tyránny in Kano but supporting it in Kaduna. Funny and interesting on how people selfishly support tyranny when it favors them, but cry and play the victims when the table turns around.

@EugeneOjirigho

Emir Sanusi &El Rufai are friends.

When Sanusi was deposed &banished to a village in Nassarawa, no 1 helped him except El Rufai. Then Governor El Rufai went with his security convoy to rescue Emir Sanusi. I don't think Emir Sanusi could dictate how El Rufai chose to run his Govt.

@baabajnr

What did he do in Kaduna Sate, this is a case of the friend of my enemy is my enemy.

@MahmudZakariya4

What might look tyranny in one state might not necessarily be tyranny in another.

@Iredianosen

It was his friend doing the tyranny in Kaduna. We hate tyranny except it's our friend's tyrannical regime.

@ROTIMIM09396616

No this is not true. The then Kaduna State government implemented certain projects and in education which Sanusi has great desire for. He sided with development and not the person doing the development. Sefini.

@amdseinfarry

Hon. You just don’t like El Rufai one bit,So SLS should stop being friends with El Rufai because you don’t like how he was governing Kaduna.

Sani proposes solution to Kano emirate tussle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sani proffered a solution to resolving the royal tussle in Kano Emirate between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sani said there should be a constitutional amendment that allows governors to only appoint traditional rulers.

The former federal lawmakers said the removal of monarchs should be done by the national council of traditional rulers.

Source: Legit.ng