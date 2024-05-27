Three people were burnt to death after a car rammed into a 40ft container-laden truck in the Iyana-Isolo area of Lagos state

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after the collision at about 11 pm on Sunday night, May 26

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the three adult males were burnt beyond recognition

Iyana-Isolo, Lagos state - Tragedy struck in the Iyana-Isolo area of Lagos state on Sunday night, May 26 as three people were burnt to death.

The tragic incident occurred when a vehicle collided with a truck at about 11 pm.

Benz's car that was reportedly speeding rammed into the 40ft container-laden truck. Photo credit: @followlasema

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a Benz car that was reportedly speeding rammed into a 40ft container-laden truck, The Punch reports.

Oke-Osanyintolu said a preliminary investigation by the LASEMA team revealed this in a statement on Monday, May 27.

He said the collision resulted in a fire which led to three male victims of the accident burnt beyond recognition.

“The impact of the collision resulted in a fire outbreak with passengers trapped inside the Benz car. Further enquiry revealed the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the incident occurred. Unfortunately, three adult males were burnt beyond recognition.”

The LASEMA boss further stated that emergency responders were able to dampen the fire and evacuate the vehicles off the road to avoid a secondary disaster.

