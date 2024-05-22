A lady who lives in Ikeja has said the increase in electricity tariff is negatively affecting her business

The lady who lives in the Obawole axis of Ikeja said she used to pay N5000 per month to load her prepaid meter, but the price has increased

She said after the increase in electricity tariff, she and others in the building now load the meter with N10,000, which doesn't last

A lady who is a resident of Ikeja has lamented the high cost of electricity after an increase in tariff.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved the increase, which took off in April.

The lady said she is now paying N10,000 per month. Photo credit: TikTok/Ikeja Records and Getty Images/Rawfile redux.

The increase only affects Band A electricity consumers, and the lady falls under this category.

According to a video shared on TikTok by Ikeja Records, the lady does her business in the Obawole area of Ikeja.

Steady electricity in Ikeja

In the video, the business lady said she used to pay N5000 to load the prepaid meter for a month. However, after the increment in electricity tariff, her bill increased to N10,000.

She does not like that despite paying N10,000, the units do not last; unlike before, they stay only a day or a few hours.

According to Ikeja Records, the residents of Obawole confirmed that the electricity supply was constant, lasting mostly 22 to 23 hours and even many days without blinking.

However, they said the high cost of loading units in their prepaid meters was affecting their businesses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to electricity tariff increase

@ait Footwear said:

"Most of them has debt on the meter already. So there is certain amount that will be deducted once a month from the total recharge."

@findingnemonever said:

"As long as electricity is privatized, this is how it’s going to be."

@MichaelTee said:

"I understand her. The bill they give them for 24 hours is too much as they are not making the money back."

Lady installs solar in her house

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng