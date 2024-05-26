The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde is dead

Lamorde died in Egypt where he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed health condition

He was appointed acting chairman of the EFCC on 3 November 2011 by the then-President Goodluck Jonathan

Egypt - The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, passed on at 61.

Lamorde served as chairman of the anti-graft agency between 2011 and 2015.

As reported by Premium Times, a close associate said Lamorde died in Egypt where he had travelled for medical treatment.

The late former EFCC boss joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

Lamorde was born on 20 December 1962 in Mubi, Adamawa state and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna state.

The deceased was made the pioneer Director of Operations of the anti-graft agency in 2003.

Lamorde was appointed acting chairman of the EFCC on 3 November 2011 following the removal of Farida Waziri by the then President Goodluck Jonathan, TheCable reports.

He was later confirmed as the third substantive EFCC Chairman by the Senate on 15 February 2012.

President Buhari replaced Lamorde with Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman in an acting capacity on 9 November 2015.

FG orders investigation Into allegation against Lamorde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lamorde was under fire after the federal government through the Ministry of Justice directed that he be investigated over an allegation of money diversion in 2015.

Lamorde was accused of diverting N1 trillion proceeds of corruption which was recovered by EFCC. The ministry ordered the investigation after it received a petition from George Uboh, the Chief Executive Officer of Panic Alert Security Systems on Friday, September 18.

Uboh had asked the ministry “through which EFCC derives its power to prosecute to immediately rescind the fiat to prosecute criminal suspects from EFCC” and an issuance of “fiat for the prosecution of EFCC’s past and present leadership and their known and unknown co-conspirators via the 22-page preliminary criminal charges the undersigned has prepared.”

