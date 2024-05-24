Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the CBN, has again been slammed with a more challenging issue

Amid a series of court battles, Emefiele is set to lose some of his properties as well as his funds worth $4.7m and N830 billion to the Nigerian government

Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos division, granted the interim order on Friday following an ex-parte application by counsel to the EFCC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A Federal High Court, Lagos division, on Friday, May 24, ordered the interim forfeiture of $4,719,054, N830,875,611, and several properties linked to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Following the EFCC's case against him, Emefiele will forfeit millions of dollars and valuable properties to the Nigerian government. Photo credit: Godwin Emefiele (CBN), EFCC

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Justice Yellim Bogoro issued the order on Friday after an ex-parte motion by Bilkisu Buhari and C.C. Chineye, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s counsel.

After listening to the EFCC Counsel, Justice Bogoro in her ruling said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I have listened to the submission of the applicant’s counsel and also perused the motion just moved, together with the affidavit in support.

“I find merit in the application and same is hereby granted as prayed.

“The applicant should publish this order in any daily newspaper circulating all over the federation for anybody interested to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made. Case adjourned to July 2, for motion for final forfeiture.”

Emefiele's money forfeited

As reported by Channels TV, the monies forfeited to the federal government in the interim were linked to First Bank; Titan Bank and Zenith Bank, being operated by Omoile Anita Joy; Deep Blue Energy Service Limited; Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd; Lipam Investment Services Limited; Tatler Services Limited; Rosajul Global Resources Ltd and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

Properties forfeited

His properties forfeited to the federal government includes 94 Units of an 11-floor building under Construction at 2, Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue (Formerly Club) Road, iKoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11-floor office space, situate on 1E, Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; Imore Industrial Park 1, Esa Street, Imoore Land purchased with (Deep Bive Industrial Town, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos; Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse (Furniture Plant at Bogije) near Elemoro Lagos, Owolomi Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos and two properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, Closed PFA Fund, Block B.Lot twin completed property in Lakes Estate. Lekki, Lagos.

Ex-CBN worker exposes Emefiele in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former CBN employee introduced a fresh twist to the ongoing legal battle involving the prosecution of Emefiele.

The employee, who worked at the bank for eight years, testified in court about how he assisted Emefiele in collecting a $600,000 bribe

The court adjourned the case to a future date to ascertain whether the new witness acted under duress or was complicit in the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng