The embattled DCP Abba Kyari has been freed for two weeks after spending a cumulative 27 months in detention

The court granted Kyari bail following the death of his mother, Mama Yachilla Kyari, who died on Sunday, May 5, 2024, and was survived by 10 children, including Abba, who is the eldest son

The former commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, Kyari, is expected to conclude his mother's burial rites

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court, Abuja division, on Wednesday, May 22, granted DCP Abba Kyari, the former commander of the Force Intelligence Response Team, two weeks’ bail after 27 months in detention.

The suspended DCP Abba Kyari was granted bail by the court to conclude his mother's funeral rites. Photo credit: Abba Kyari, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Kyari was freed to conclude mother's burial rites

As reported by The Punch, Kyari is expected to conclude his mother, Yachilla Kyari’s burial rites.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The court subsequently set Friday, May 31, for the determination of his bail application in the trial over drug-related charges filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency following his arrest over two years ago on February 14, 2022, Leadership reported.

Recall that the mother died in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, 2024, and was survived by 10 children (five males and five females), including Abba, who is the eldest son.

While Abba Kyari was not able to attend his mother’s burial, residents of Borno state turned out in large numbers to pay their respects to Yachilla, who was buried according to Islamic rites the same day.

In 2022, the Police Service Commission suspended Kyari and two senior police officers — Sunday Ubua and James Bawa — named in a cocaine deal involving the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

“The Police Service Commission has suspended assistant commissioner of police, ACP Sunday Ubua and assistant superintendent of police, ASP James Bawa from the exercise of the powers and functions of their respective Offices with effect from Monday, 14th February 2022,” the PSC said in a statement.

Abba Kyari reportedly escapes murder in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kyari nearly got murdered by aggrieved inmates, who accused him of insincerity in bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service.

The report stated that internal documents and officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, months after Kyari was remanded following his ongoing trial for drug-related offences.

Source: Legit.ng