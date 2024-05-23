Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has congratulated the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II \as the 14th Emir of Kano

The Rivers state governor said he received the news of Sanusi's reinstatement with great excitement

Fubara hailed the Kano state government for listening to the yearnings of the people and correcting the wrongs of the past

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has congratulated His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Fubara said Sanusi’s reinstatement showed that his dethronement on March 9, 2020, was against the wishes and aspirations of the great people of Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi on Thursday, May 23.

As reported by The Nation, Fubara thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government for listening to the yearnings of the people and acting to correct the wrongs of the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The governor urged Sanusi to lead the over 50 million people with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano, Leadership reports.

Fubara admonished the people to give the Sarki of the ancient city of Kano the maximum support to succeed.

He wished Sanusi a successful and fruitful reign that would bring progress and prosperity to the people of Kano state.

