A little boy is trending on social media because of how he greeted a popular Nigerian singer, Davido

The young shy boy left those present in awe because he knelt down immediately after he saw Davido in the room

Davido invited the boy to have a handshake after seeing how humble he acted in his presence

A Nigerian boy has been praised by adults after he showed humility when he saw Nigerian singer Davido.

In a trending video on X, the boy greeted Davido in a way that melted the hearts of many people.

The boy had a handshake with Davido. Photo credit: Entertainment Daily.

Source: Twitter

Immediately he saw the singer, he went down on both knees to greet him. His action attracted the attention of many adults in the room, who praised the boy and encouraged him not to be shy.

On seeing how the boy greeted him, Davido invited him to have a high-five with him.

Other children were also seen greeting the popular singer in the video which was posted by Entertainment Daily.

The short video was captioned:

"The little boy is shy but well-trained! Davido showed him love and affection."

The video, however, did not mention the boy's name or who he was.

Watch the video below:

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng