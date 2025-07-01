Employees sometimes end up as victims of work-related accidents that incapacitate them and impact their ability to make a living

To take care of such unforeseen accidents, the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSIFT) steps in to help

Seven Nigerian employees are set to receive N172 million from the fund as compensation for a work-related accident

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has announced that it will be disbursing over N172 million as compensation to seven Nigerian employees from different organisations.

The seven beneficiaries are under the Employees' Compensation Scheme (ECS), according to the Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye.

A statement signed by the NSITF Deputy General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs Department, Alexandra Mede, revealed that the compensation comes as support to help the employees cushion the impact of some unfortunate incidents.

Faleye said while speaking at the maiden edition of the International Civil Service Conference in Abuja, that the NSITF had paid N25 million to an employee of the National Assembly for a work-related injury last week, and another N18.65 million to the family of a deceased employee of the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria as death benefits.

NSITF to present N172 million to seven Nigerian Employees

The NSITF Boss added that in the coming weeks, the fund will disburse a total of N172 million to seven Nigerian employees.

They include:

N31.1 million to an employee of Nestle Nigeria Plc;

N4.9 million to an employee of Polaris Bank Limited;

N15.4 million to an employee of Medplus;

N86 million to an employee of Mobil Producing Nigeria;

N15.6 million to an employee of Zenith Bank Plc;

N7.8 million to an employee of Alexander Marius Investment Limited;

N11.7 million to an employee of Unity Bank Plc.

According to The Nation news, the disbursements from NSITF are to serve as compensation for work-related accidents and injuries.

NSITF sends a message to employees

Faleye decried how the poor implementation of the Employee Compensation Scheme at all levels had prevented many Nigerians from benefiting from this support when they suffer work-related accidents.

He urged employers, especially the public sector, to take advantage of the safety net that the scheme provides for employees and their families to be able to bear the financial and emotional strain of unforeseen and unfortunate events.

He added that a core part of the NSITF mandate is to support employee rehabilitation after work-related injuries or illnesses, and help them regain their ability to reintegrate into the workforce.

The NSITF also plays a proactive role at ensuring safer workplaces for Nigerian employees through regular workplace health and safety audits and awareness.

Faleye stated:

“The knowledge that if you give your all to serve, the system is available to support you wherever and whenever challenges occur. This is what will lead to the rejuvenation of our workforce, this is what will lead to the transformation of our workforce and ultimately lead to the transformation of our lives."

President Tinubu approves new employment policy

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new national policy on employment generation.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, said the policy will address challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Dingyadi said it will also create economic opportunities for the productive employment of Nigerians.

