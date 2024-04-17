The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, stands the risk of having his trial adjourned indefinitely.

During a hearing on Wednesday, April 17, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako threatened to adjourn Kanu's trial indefinitely if he kept insisting on further delaying the commencement of the trial.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had stated some conditions to be met by the court for his client to submit to trial, some of which were that the bail earlier granted him should be restored;

Another condition was that he should be relocated from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and he should be allowed free access to his lawyers to enable him to prepare for his trial, The Nation reports.

However, the prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) objected to Ejimakor’s requests, describing them as frivolous.

Justice Nyako fixed the ruling on the requests by Kanu’s lawyer for May 20 but insisted that progress must be made in the case on Wednesday by allowing the prosecution to open its case by calling witnesses.

The judge said:

“It is either we open this trial today by prosecution calling witnesses or I adjourn this matter indefinitely till the time you are ready for trial.

“You cannot continue to hold the court to ransom. I hope you know the consequences of adjourning the trial sine die. You have to make a choice and the choice has to be for you.

“I will rise for some minutes for you to think about this and make a choice and that choice has to be made today."

Source: Legit.ng