Leke Adeboye, the last child of popular Nigerian cleric Pastor E.A Adeboye has welcomed a child with his wife Titilope

An excited Leke shared his wife's pregnancy pictures as he expressed thanks to God for adding to his family

Fans and well-wishers of Pastor Adeboye’s son have stormed his comment section to congratulate and celebrate with him

It is a moment of celebration for Leke Adeboye, who is one of the children of popular cleric Pastor E.A Adeboye as he and his wife Titilope welcome a baby.

Leke made the good news known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 16, as he shared his wife’s pregnancy pictures while expressing gratitude to God.

Leke Adeboye shares pictures. Credit: @lekeadeboye

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Leke wrote:

“Thank you JESUS. For all, 40 Special, TRA. 8Seeds. I’m Done.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Leke Adeboye and wife welcome 4th child

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

sharon.chigozirim:

"This pastor is really good at room activities."

officialdanielrolland:

"So pastors dey knack?."

magamudi:

"Living on abundance. Your dad has fought a good fight for your enjoyment."

millyboy___:

Congratulations :

"Na when you marry you go know say knacking na work ."

oluwatob1_king:

"Congratulations Pastor Leke Sir. What the lord has done is marvelous in our sight.❤️❤️❤️."

pastornikeajayi:

"Hallelujah Hubby and I still spoke about you and our baby yesterday. To God alone be the glory. Big congratulations ."

kings_store_ceo_:

"Congratulations. Let my wife's own be made easy in Jesus name."

Leke Adeboye slams RCCG pastors

Leke Adeboye, the last son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has slammed the denomination's pastors.

The senior personal assistant of Daddy G.O said some pastors shared their messages in various parishes across the nation after Adeboye delivered his sermon at the thanksgiving service on Sunday, April 3.

It was gathered that RCCG has a tradition that every first Sunday of the month, parishes are asked to connect with their National Headquarters wherein the general overseer would deliver a sermon that is supposed to be the only one delivered.

Source: Legit.ng